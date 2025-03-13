Ex-WWE Star Compares Working Under Vince McMahon & Triple H, Before & After Endeavor

This past February, Daria Berenato, formally known as Sonya Deville, was released from WWE in their latest round of talent cuts after wrestling for the company for 10 years. Despite no longer being under contract, Deville had the opportunity to experience Triple H's creative regime, when he took over as WWE CCO in 2022 when Vince McMahon retired after being accused of sexual misconduct. However, in a recent interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Deville revealed that she didn't notice much of a difference between Triple H's booking, and McMahon's creative.

"There's pros and cons, but at the same time, as talent, you're not affected too much by it ... I guess it didn't affect me that much. I feel like I had a good relationship with both of them. I feel like Triple H has things planned further in advanced probably. Whereas, Vince was very much like, if something better came up that day, he would change it, but I respect both because I see the kind of genius in both." Deville continued to explain that she also didn't notice many differences from a talent perspective when Endeavor merged WWE and UFC in 2023. "Not really. I mean, not on my end. Everything kind of felt same, because nothing really changed on our end."

Deville also noted that Triple H having previous experience working as a full-time professional wrestler made it easier for him to relate to talent, and empathize with their gruelling schedule on a weekly basis.

