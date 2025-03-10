AEW CEO Tony Khan Provides Update On Potential ROH TV Deal

Tony Khan's handling of Ring of Honor has been harshly criticized by fans of the promotion, with criticisms often pointing at how the once-prestigious promotion has been delegated to a developmental brand instead. Many believe a television deal could help ROH return to its former glory, and, as such, Khan is often pressed on the matter.

Ahead of this past weekend's AEW Revolution, Khan held a media call and shared an update on the status of his efforts to get ROH on television. "We've had great conversations about it — domestically and internationally — and I want to make sure that when we make a deal, we make the best deal possible," Khan explained. "So, I haven't been rushing; we have so many exciting things happening here around AEW right now." The AEW President then pointed to "Dynamite" and "Collision's" recent successes on streaming as well as AEW's partnership with Amazon Prime as indicators for the success he wants to achieve with ROH.

"I think, as we're getting all of our business lines in order and planning these new revenue streams, I do think Ring of Honor has so much potential," Khan added. "I think that we had a great Final Battle show at Hammerstein this year." Additionally, he pointed towards the progress of the wrestlers signed to ROH and how he thinks they're currently doing great things. "I can't say for sure when or where that [a TV deal] will happen, but it's definitely something we're interested in and have been putting time in."

