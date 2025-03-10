Former AEW Star Leyla Hirsch Gets Married In Wake Of Contract Expiration

Leyla Hirsch left All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. Hirsch had spent much of her AEW tenure on the ROH brand after signing with the company in 2020. However, the former ROH star still has plenty to celebrate. Hirsch announced her marriage to her partner, Jordyn Hakin-Hirsch, on Instagram.

"This past month has been crazy to say the least," she wrote, captioning a collection of bridal photos, as well as pictures from the ceremony. "On February 28th, 2025, I finally got to tie the knot and marry my forever person. I am beyond grateful for all of the people that were there to celebrate with us. I am extremely excited to see what comes next for us. I love you, Jordan Haykin-Hirsch."

Her comments are filled with congratulations from wrestlers like TNA's Gisele Shaw.

Hirsch's contract expired in January, essentially putting her in the same block of releases that saw Miro, Malakai Black, and Ricky Saints (FKA Ricky Starks). Miro has since wrestled in Qatar against AAA star Alberto El Patron, while Malakai Black is expected in WWE at some unknown point. Saints debuted on "WWE NXT" last month, taking his new moniker and quickly becoming a central presence on the Tuesday night program.

Before joining AEW during the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic, Hirsch was a regular presence in European promotions like wXw and World Wonder Ring Stardom in Japan. She was also a regular member of the CZW roster in North America. Wrestling Inc. congratulates the happy couple on their nuptials.