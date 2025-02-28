Backstage Report On AEW Talent Departing Promotion

All Elite Wrestling has already seen a number of high profile departures in recent weeks with the likes of Ricky Starks, Miro, and Malakai Black all bidding farewell to the company, and now a member of the company's women's division will be leaving the company too.

According to PWInsiderElite, "Legit" Leyla Hirsch's contract is set to expire at the end of February and she will not be re-signing with the company. Due to the fact that she will be leaving AEW at the end of her deal, she will not have any sort of non-compete clause attached, thus making her free agent immediately and allowing her to take any and all wrestling related bookings right away.

The Russian born star originally appeared in AEW back in 2020 during the company's tapings of "AEW Dark" at Daily's Place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her performances earned her a regular spot on television heading into 2021 where she would eventually sign a multi-year deal with the company that March. Hirsch would remain as a fixture of the women's division throughout 2021 before feuding with Kris Statlander heading into the 2022 Revolution pay-per-view, but her career would be halted almost immediately after this feud.

In April 2022, Hirsch tore her ACL during a dark match and would undergo surgery later that year, resulting in her missing over a year of action. However, when she returned from injury in the summer of 2023, she would become a regular member of the Ring of Honor women's division instead. Hirsch became a prominent member of ROH's women's roster in the months that followed, wrestling Diamante in a critically acclaimed Texas Death match at Death Before Dishonor 2024, and challenged Red Velvet for the ROH Women's World Television Championship at Final Battle, which will now act has her final match for the company.