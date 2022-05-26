AEW’s “Legit” Leyla Hirsch hasn’t been seen or heard from since she was reportedly injured during a match taped back in early April. Nearly two months later, Hirsch resurfaced today to provide an update on her condition.

In a Twitter post featuring a picture of Hirsch lying in a hospital bed, the AEW star confirmed she had suffered a torn ACL.

“On April 5th, during ‘AEW Dark Elevation’, I suffered an injury,” Hirsch tweeted. “After landing on my feet from a moonsault, I tore my ACL. Today I was finally able to get my surgery. Thank you to everyone for the support. I promise to come back an improved, leaner, meaner more Legit Athlete.”

As Hirsch noted, she suffered the injury while wrestling independent wrestler Christina Marie in the opening night of AEW tapings that covered “Dark: Elevation”, “Dynamite” and “Rampage.” She was immediately taken to the back and the match ultimately did not air on the “Dark: Elevation” episode that aired the following Monday.

At the time of her injury, Hirsch was in the middle of a feud with Kris Statlander, who she had defeated at the AEW Revolution Buy-In in early March. The loss wound up being the catalyst for Statlander’s change from her alien persona to a more serious character. Statlander is scheduled to face Ruby Soho tomorrow on “AEW Rampage” in an Owen Hart Cup semi-final match; the winner will face Dr. Britt Baker DMD in the finals this Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing.

Hirsch provided no timetable for when she would be able to return to the ring. In most cases, recovery from a torn ACL takes about 6 to 9 months.

