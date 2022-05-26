Get ready for AEW’s last stop before Sunday’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view.

AEW will hold their weekly “Rampage” show on Friday, and this week, it’s the go-home episode to Sunday’s “Double or Nothing” event. Top stars like Bryan Danielson and The Young Bucks will be in action, and there will also be the final semifinal match in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander will face each other in singles action this Friday to determine who will face Britt Baker at “Double or Nothing”. Soho defeated Robyn Renegade in the qualifying round and Riho in the quarterfinals to get to this stage in the tournament. As for Statlander, she ended up being a replacement in the quarterfinals for Hikaru Shida and defeated Red Velvet to advance to this Friday’s match.

Two longtime ring veterans, Bryan Danielson and Matt Sydal will compete on “Rampage” after they crossed paths in tag team action last week. As mentioned, The Young Bucks will also have a match but their opponents for the show have yet to be announced.

After Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti destroyed his TNT Championship with a sledgehammer last week, Scorpio Sky is being given a “custom” title from Dan Lambert. The new design for the belt will be revealed this Friday.

You can see the full card below:

* Owen Hart Semifinal Match

Ruby Soho Vs. Kris Statlander

* Bryan Danielson Vs. Matt Sydal

* The Young Bucks in action

* Scorpio Sky receives custom-made TNT Championship

