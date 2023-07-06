Leyla Hirsch Returns To Action In Ring Of Honor

With Maria Kanellis-Bennett still sidelined from in-ring activity, a "legit shooter" was put in her place for a match on Thursday's episode of "ROH on HonorClub."

In the main event of this week's episode, The Infantry (Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean) teamed up with Trish Adora to take on The Kingdom, or so they thought. While many fans were expecting Kanellis-Bennett to finally step back in the ring following her thyroid surgery in February, the wrestling veteran revealed that she was not yet medically cleared. Luckily, though, there was someone else who was cleared to compete and eager for an opportunity. This prompted Kanellis-Bennett to introduce "Legit" Leyla Hirsch as the partner for Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

Prior to her return, Hirsch had been out of action for 14 months. Her last match occurred in April 2022 on "AEW Dark: Elevation" when she faced independent star Christina Marie. Unfortunately, that match ended in a contest as Hirsch sustained a torn ACL after landing on her feet from a moonsault. The injury required surgery and a lengthy recovery time.

Despite her long absence, Hirsch quickly bounced back as she, Taven, and Bennett emerged victorious over The Infantry and Adora after Hirsch locked Adora into an armbar. In a post-match interview with Lexy Nair, Hirsch said she was "here to stay" in Ring of Honor.