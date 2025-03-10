AEW's Kamille, Queen Of The Ring Director Clarify Damaris Lewis' Revolution Comments

AEW star Kamille and "Queen of the Ring" director Ash Avildsen have clarified that Damaris Lewis' comments during Revolution were taken out of context.

Many were quick to jump on social media and malign the interview segment during Revolution on Sunday night, where-in the "Queen of the Ring" star said on broadcast that she had learned wrestlers knew they were going to win before anybody else – taken to be telling viewers that they were going to be watching a predetermined contest, moments before the AEW World Championship was being fought over in the main event.

Kamille addressed her co-star's comments on Instagram after seeing the backlash, iterating that the comments had been taken out of context in that Lewis had intended to say all wrestlers know that they are winners regardless of the outcome, and are determined to win in their mentality. She clarified that Lewis holds an immense respect for the industry.

Lewis' director, Avildsen, reached out to Wrestling Inc. to reiterate that her comments had been taken in the light of kayfabe when that had not been the intention. Rather, Lewis had been speaking to the spirit of her character in the recently released biopic, black women's wrestling pioneer Babs Wingo, in "believing in yourself as a winner in life before you try to show the world who you are."

Prior to her interview during Revolution, Lewis had also reflected that idea that Wingo believed in herself as a winner before anybody else did, reinforcing the intention behind her comments as coming from a place of respect as opposed to ignorance. "Queen of the Ring" released in theaters across the US on Friday, starring Emily Bett Rickards as Mildred Burke, Lewis as Wingo, and Kamille as June Byers.