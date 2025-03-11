AJ Styles Saves Andrew Schulz From Logan Paul On WWE Raw At Madison Square Garden

AJ Styles left Logan Paul retreating during "WWE Raw" after a brief exchange between Paul and comedian Andrew Schulz.

Paul emerged to cut a promo alone in the ring before Styles was scheduled to do so, addressing the heel turn of John Cena to align with The Rock – two names he said his name was associated with – against Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, making it clear that he thought Rhodes made a mistake in saying no to the "Final Boss." He then addressed The Rock to say he should consider his soul for sale, before turning his attention to Schulz stood at ringside – alongside TKO COO Mark Shapiro – and demanding a microphone be given to the comedian.

Paul asked Schulz who he had came to see, expecting his name to be said, but Schulz replied that he was there to see the Steel Cage match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Paul then accepted that they were going to be at the show, but once again asked who Schulz had come to see; Schulz said that no one had come to see Paul, and in New York they wanted to see real wrestlers like Styles. That prompted Paul to attack Schulz and drag him into the ring, only for Styles to emerge and make the save. Paul retreated from the ring and up the ramp while Styles continued to call after him to get back in the ring. Paul continued to walk away, and Styles turned instead to celebrate with Schulz in the ring.