Roman Reigns Interferes In WWE Raw Cage Match, Wrecks Seth Rollins & CM Punk, Leaves

Roman Reigns ensured Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk in the Steel Cage match to close "WWE Raw." Punk and Rollins were meeting in the ring for the second time this year, following Punk's win on the Netflix premiere of "Raw" in January, after Rollins had cost his rival the Elimination Chamber match – and thus a WrestleMania opportunity at WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

They would eventually ascend to the top of the cage in the match, battling at the top before Punk sought to knock Rollins down; Rollins hung onto the cage, balancing himself on the top rope to deliver a superplex to Punk down to the ring and covering for a near-fall. They would then exchange strikes in the middle of the ring before Punk hit a GTS to Rollins for his own near-fall. Punk sought to go for another GTS, only for Rollins to reverse out into an STF submission – hearkening back to Punk's loss at Elimination Chamber – before Punk himself reversed the hold into an Anaconda Vice.

Rollins broke free of the hold and hit a curb stomp, yet again with Punk kicking out, and then following up with another GTS for Rollins to kick out. Punk sought to escape the cage through the door, but Rollins challenged him to stay and fight. Punk went for another GTS, but Rollins broke free and hit his own GTS to Punk for yet another near-fall. He followed up with another curb stomp, but Punk kicked out one last time, before Reigns made his surprise return to drag Rollins out of the cage. As a result, Rollins technically won the match but would then receive a pair of curb stomps from Reigns onto the floor. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman had joined Punk in the ring and was consoling him in his loss, but Reigns followed him inside the cage as officials pulled him away from Rollins. Reigns then leveled Punk with a spear to close the show.