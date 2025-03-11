Cody Rhodes Backstage Segment Reportedly Cut From Last Week's WWE SmackDown

John Cena and The Rock have been absent from television since the two orchestrated and performed the attack on Cody Rhodes, which gave fans Cena's first heel turn since his original run with WWE. Last week during "SmackDown," Rhodes addressed the audience in the ring and challenged Cena to step up to him and "Come Get Some," but according to a report from "Fightful Select," the champion had another segment for that night which was cut.

"Rhodes was also listed as having a backstage interaction with R-Truth. However, that didn't end up happening," the report claimed. "When Fightful asked why it didn't happen, we didn't get a firm answer, but the speculation backstage was that it would have affected the gravity of Rhodes' promo before" The report also added that Rhodes and R-Truth already had a backstage segments weeks prior where Truth idolized Cena, which was highly praised by fans.

During last night's "Monday Night RAW," Rhodes again addressed Cena and was the one to announce to the Madison Garden audience that his WrestleMania 41 opponent will be making an appearance on television during next week's "RAW." Interestingly, the crowd was divided between Rhodes and Cena, but the champion paid no heed to the veteran's fans and boldly claimed that he'll break their hearts at the "Grandest Stage of Them All," when he shatters Cena's 17th world championship reign aspirations.

Considering that WrestleMania 41 is a little over a month away, fans won't have to wait too long to see whether Rhodes can make good on his promise or not.