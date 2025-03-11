Cody Rhodes Says John Cena Will Be On WWE Raw Next Week, Dueling Cena Chants Break Out

John Cena is set to return to WWE television for the first time since his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber where he aligned himself with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, but it was his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes who made the announcement. Rhodes appeared on "WWE Raw" on Monday and said Cena let those in his "inner circle" know, and word got out, that he would be on "Raw" next Monday in Brussels, Belgium.

Rhodes addressed the crowd in Madison Square Garden, where there we dueling chants in favor of Cena, alongside "Cena sucks" chants. Rhodes said that no one defies the business better than Cena, but his dream of becoming a 17-time world champion is just a fantasy. "The American Nightmare" said he'll have the "heartbreaking privilege" of beating Cena at WrestleMania.

Cena will be making his "Raw" appearance on WWE's European tour, which will see six episodes of television from Spain, Italy, Belgium, Scotland, and England. As of this writing, there is currently no word if Cena will be making any more European tour dates. He was last seen in the post-Elimination Chamber press conference where he didn't take questions, but appeared to just drop the microphone.