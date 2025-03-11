Eric Bischoff Reacts To John Cena's Absence From WWE TV Since Heel Turn

John Cena's heel turn sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry after Elimination Chamber, but interestingly, the veteran has yet to appear on television since then although he is scheduled for next week's "Monday Night RAW." Some have been critical of Cena's absence, but according to Eric Bischoff, it's the best move WWE could make.

"I think they did the right thing because it's a version of a cliffhanger," Bischoff said during an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, also adding that he would not have booked Cena to do a post-heel promo after his turn, like Hulk Hogan did after his industry-shattering heel turn in WCW. "I mean, instead of a physical cliffhanger ... you always see that's so common it doesn't really even get your attention anymore."

"I think it's brilliant ... the more you can get the audience to ask questions about what's going on, storyline-wise, the more you're winning," the veteran explained. "The more information you give them, the more likely it is you're gonna satisfy your curiosity." Bischoff further opined that the crowd could go either way with an early explanation, which wouldn't be worth the risk at the end of the day, and added that keeping the fanbase hanging on is a much better route as far as he's concerned. "I think it was absolutely the right thing to do; I'm a big believer of cliffhangers."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.