Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Addresses Potential Future In Wrestling

Since being released from WWE in 2022, Amanda Saccomano, formally known as Mandy Rose, hasn't stepped foot in a wrestling ring for over two years. The former NXT Women's Champion has remained focused on modelling, podcasting, and creating her own skincare business, as she's been able to grow her own brands outside of WWE. However, Rose recently addressed her future in professional wrestling on a recent edition of the "Power Alphas Podcast," explaining that recovery from current spinal injuries is what's kept her from returning to her former craft.

"Number one question across all social medias is always, 'when you coming back to wrestling?' Or, 'are you going to have a return,' and obviously I speak about it a lot ... I never know if there's ever going to be a return in the future for me." She said. "I've been seeing a chiropractor because I've had a little bit of trauma in the cervical spine area. Nothing too crazy obviously, thankfully, but after eight years of wrestling and years before that of bodybuilding and putting bars on my back, obviously playing sports. I always was athletic growing up, dancing, all of that plays a huge toll on your spine ... right now I feel like a wrestling return for me wouldn't really make much sense because obviously the wear and tear it does on your body."

Rose continued to explain that she's not ruling out a wrestling return, but wanted to provide fans with an update about her lengthy absence away from the ring, expressing that she's not ready to come back anytime soon.

