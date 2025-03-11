Seth Rollins Comments On Travis Scott Punching Cody Rhodes At WWE Elimination Chamber

The biggest story to come out of this year's Elimination Chamber was John Cena's heel turn, and the subsequent brutal attack he and The Rock unleased on the champion. Rapper Travis Scott was also involved in the segment, and controversially laid hands on Rhodes, leading to an alleged injury which both the fans and wrestlers backstage reportedly criticized.

Seth Rollins recently appeared on the "WFAN" podcast, where he commented on Scott's involvement and whether or not the rapper should even have been involved in the beatdown at all. "I have mercy on Travis Scott; that is not a man that needs to be in a wrestling ring with these giant humans," Rollins said. "No offense to him, but I mean he's a Cruiserweight, brother, you know what I mean? He can wrestle Rey Mysterio, maybe? But like, he doesn't know what he's doing in there."

"If Cody gets his hands on him, he's done and dusted," the star added, noting that while Rhodes is no Braun Strowman or Andre the Giant, he dwarfs Scott and would make quick work of him in a real fight and opined on whether he thinks the champion would want to get even. "Cody's a very nice guy, I won't speak on his behalf, but he's got an undercurrent of frustration in there, especially when he gets taken advantage of in a situation like that; absolutely."

