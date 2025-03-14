ECW Legend Sabu Names WWE Hall Of Famers As Favorite Wrestlers To Work With

Next month, ECW legend Sabu is wrestling in what could be his final match when he takes on Joey Janela at Joey Janela's Spring Break 9 in Las Vegas. In the meantime, Sabu recently looked back on his career, revealing his two favorite performers to work with.

"Rob Van Dam and Mick Foley," Sabu said at the For The Love of Wrestling convention, "Two different styles, two great guys, two great wrestlers, very different styles."

Both Rob Van Dam and Sabu trained with the latter's uncle The Sheik, but it wasn't until their time in ECW that fans truly got to see them team together for the first time. Throughout the late 1990s, RVD and Sabu emerged as regular fixtures in the promotion's tag division, with two reigns as ECW World Tag Team Champions to their names. Though ECW initially closed in 2001, the duo later reunited in its revival under the WWE banner, both in singles and tag competition. Most recently, the veteran wrestlers faced Josh Alexander and Ethan Page on a June 2019 episode of "Impact Wrestling."

In regards to "The Hardcore Legend" Mick Foley, his history with Sabu extends back to 1994, when the two battled at ECW Hostile City Showdown. Sabu and Foley (as Cactus Jack) met several more times in the years following, with matches at the National Wrestling Alliance, the National Wrestling Conference, and ECW. According to Sabu, Foley isn't just a favorite peer of his, but also the most giving due to his past donations to him.

