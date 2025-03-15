Seth Rollins Explains Why He Wasn't Surprised Hulk Hogan Got Booed On WWE Raw In LA

During the inaugural episode of "Monday Night RAW" on Netflix, Hulk Hogan was infamously booed by the audience, resulting in weeks of discussion around the topic with many giving their input as to why the legend wasn't welcomed by the Los Angeles crowd. While the moment is now firmly in the past, Seth Rollins was asked to weigh in on it during a recent interview with "WFAN."

"I was a Hogan fan growing up," Rollins claimed. "I've said a million times, the dude has been nothing but kind to me in my life, in our interactions; doesn't make him a good person, I mean, obviously! He's run into some issues as of late, we'll see if he clears those up; that's his business though." The star then touched upon the aforementioned reaction the audience had to Hogan in LA. "I was not surprised," Rollins noted. "I mean, look, he hasn't done a lot to, like, kinda harbor goodwill in his name over the past few years, and so, I just think — with everything going on — him, you know, he came out – I saw it coming."

While others share Rollins' opinion and believe that it's largely been the controversies Hogan has had over the past few years that have made him a disliked figure around some spaces in wrestling, others, like Kurt Angle, believe it's due to his involvement with politics as of late. During an interview with "Sportskeeda Wrestling Binge," the "Wrestling Machine" noted that Hogan might be the most popular wrestler of all time and an incredible human being, but that the divisive nature of American politics got in the way.

