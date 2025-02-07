WWE Legend Kurt Angle On Hulk Hogan Being Booed: 'Sometimes Politics Get In The Way'

It was a fall-from-grace moment for former WWE Champion and key figure in the '80s, Hulk Hogan, who, after years of receiving praise, walked into a resounding chorus of deafening boos from fans at the premiere of "WWE Raw" on Netflix at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles last month. Despite Hogan's promotional announcement of his multi-year partnership with WWE for his new Real American Beer brand, the fans showed little interest in what the "Hulkster" had to say. As several current and former stars reacted to his startling reception, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared his thoughts on the situation.

"Let the fans do what they want to do. Hulk Hogan's a legend; you can't take that away from him. He's probably the most popular pro wrestler of all time. He's an incredible human being, but sometimes politics gets in the way," Angle shared in an interview with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge."

There are likely many reasons why fans sent Hogan away without compassion. For some, perhaps his involvement in last summer's Republican National Convention, where he endorsed the current President, Donald Trump, struck a nerve, or maybe it's due to his past racist comments. Either way, the WWE Universe united their voices, which could not be ignored that night. Hogan was set to appear at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25; however, he missed the show because his son Nick was getting married. According to sources like Dave Meltzer, there was "more to it than meets the eye" regarding why Hogan did not appear.

