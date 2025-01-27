More Details On Hulk Hogan's Absence From WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

In light of WWE bringing back Saturday Night's Main Event, and Hulk Hogan historically being heavily involved in the many iterations of the show, it was believed that the "Hulkster" would appear on the quarterly special very soon. However, during last week's event, Hogan was nowhere to be seen and according to Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio," there's some controversy behind the situation.

"I don't know what the deal is with the 'Hogan-thing,' I mean, yeah — there's more to the 'Hogan-thing' than meets the eye, I'm just not sure exactly yet what it is. I'm not saying that because it's suspicious; I'm saying that because I was absolutely told that, that there's 'more to it than meets the eye' — that's the exact wording I was told." He further noted that it was weird for Hogan to pull out of the show over a wedding, even though it was his son's, which was the reason other outlets reported for his absence.

Naturally, many fans have their own theories about the "real reason" behind Hogan's absence, with many still maintaining that the response he received from the Los Angeles crowd during the inaugural "WWE Raw" on Netflix was why he was ultimately cut. Interestingly, Hogan was brought up during last week's "Raw" episode by CM Punk, who joked that he'd "kill Hulkamania" if the legend set foot in the Royal Rumble. Reports following Punk's comments claimed that the backstage reaction wasn't negative, despite confirmations that the "Second City Saint" didn't clear the remark ahead of his promo.

