Reported Reason Hulk Hogan Was Never Scheduled For WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Despite appearing in advertisements for "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event," WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was never actually booked for the show emanating from San Antonio, Texas this weekend. According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Hogan will not be appearing on the NBC special because his son, Nick Hogan, is getting married. Johnson's report made no mention of Brooke Hogan recently giving birth; the relationship between father and daughter has been strained over the years.

It was reported earlier on Friday that despite the negative reaction Hogan received from the Los Angeles crowd during "WWE Raw's" debut on Netflix, that wasn't the reason he wouldn't be appearing on SNME. Hogan's appearances in commercials for the event had some fans scratching their heads, as fellow Hall of Famer and SNME legend Jesse "The Body" Ventura is also set to appear. Ventura and Hogan famously have bad blood, as Hogan admittedly blocked Ventura's attempts to unionize professional wrestling many years ago.

Ventura officially announced on Thursday, via his X (formerly Twitter) account, he would be back for Saturday Night's Main Event. On the first edition of the revived special, Ventura appeared in the opening segment, then served on the commentary booth alongside Michael Cole and Pat McAfee for the main event between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.