WWE Hall Of Famer Announces He'll Return To Saturday Night's Main Event This Weekend

Following last month's show in Uniondale, WWE will be hosting another iteration of Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, this time from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. So far, WWE SMNE is stacked with four matches along with a contract signing moderated by Shawn Michaels. As revealed on X (formerly Twitter), Michaels won't be the only WWE Hall of Famer in attendance.

"So very excited for Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend in San Antonio," wrote Jesse "The Body" Ventura. "The Body returns to Texas this Saturday Night!"

At the December 14 edition of WWE SNME, Ventura appeared in the opening segment, running down the respective card alongside broadcaster Joe Tessitore. He later resurfaced in the commentary booth, alongside Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, sporting a jacket he claimed to be made of skin from Jake "The Snake" Roberts' python named Damien. Together, Cole, McAfee, and Ventura called the main event match between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, in which Rhodes emerged victorious. As of now, there is no word on whether Ventura will return to the commentary desk for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event or take on another role.

Aside from Ventura's return, this weekend's special WWE event will also feature the aforementioned contract signing between Rhodes and Owens, who are slated for a rematch at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Elsewhere, GUNTHER will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, while Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker puts his title on the line against Sheamus. Additionally, Nia Jax will challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship. Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu has also been announced.