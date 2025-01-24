Hulk Hogan To Miss WWE Saturday Night's Main Event On January 25

WWE fans may be excited for tomorrow's upcoming installment of 'WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" but any hoping to catch WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan are going to be out of luck. As reported by insider Dr. Chris Featherstone on X, formerly Twitter, the Hulkster will not be in attendance for the San Antonio, Texas, edition of "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" January 25. While it may be natural to assume this change came as a result of the disastrous showing during the most recent installment of "SNME," which saw Hogan booed by the Los Angeles crowd during a promotional segment for his Real American Beer, he is instead going to miss the show owing to "family commitments."

Wrestling Inc. can confirm, this report, based on info from a source within WWE. While Featherstone's report on may lack details, it's not difficult to suss out the specifics of the scenario; just turn to social media. Fans likely know that Hogan, (real name Terry Bollea), has a daughter, Brooke, who appeared on his reality show, "Hogan Knows Best" in the early 2000s. Brooke Bollea recently announced giving birth to twin daughters with her husband, returned NHL defenseman Steven Oleksy, which undoubtedly is the reason behind Hulk Hogan's decision to cancel his appearance.