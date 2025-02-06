This WWE Star Loved Seeing Hulk Hogan Booed During Raw Netflix Debut

Last month, during the debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, Hulk Hogan appeared live to promote his Real American Beer, and the end result was almost certainly not what Hogan was expecting. After an initial cheer for his music, Hogan was mercilessly booed by the crowd in Inglewood, California. Many figures inside and outside the industry have since offered their opinions on the moment, including WWE star Seth Rollins during a recent edition of "Good Morning Football."

"I am all for people getting what they deserve," Rollins said. "If you are getting booed by the masses, there is a reason for it, alright? So I don't know if Hulk fully understands the scope, but people get what they deserve. So I'm happy to see it, I love to see it."

Rollins admitted that Hogan was the primary wrestler who got him interested in the hobby as a child, and Hogan's career success is something that can never be denied. However, without naming any specific controversies, Rollins feels that Hogan hasn't taken full responsibility for his past mistakes, resulting in much of the WWE audience turning on him.

"Maybe when he finally figures that out, he might be able to move forward with our fans," Rollins stated.

Hogan has dealt with many controversies and scandals over the years, including a sexually explicit leaked video that depicted Hogan using racial slurs, among other things. Though Hogan eventually apologized to the WWE locker room for his language, many were not satisfied with his statement. Some even spoke out publicly regarding Hogan, such as Kofi Kingston of the New Day, and it seems Rollins shares a similar sentiment.

