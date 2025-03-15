Ex-WWE Star Sonya Deville Reveals How Big Match With Mandy Rose Was Supposed To End

Back in 2020, WWE star Sonya Deville was targeted in a terrifying attempted kidnapping that was thwarted by police. The incident had a massive effect on her life, and in the wake of her recent WWE release, the wrestler has publicly reflected on the various repercussions. Speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Deville explained the original plan for the feud against her former tag team partner Mandy Rose was changed due to the event.

"They had told me to take time off," Deville said. "That's why we switched the ending of me and Mandy's SummerSlam match. It was supposed to be hair vs. hair, and we all kind of decided maybe that's a traumatic move to happen right now because ... I was supposed to be shaving my head, and that was going to lead to a big character turn."

Deville went on to state that she was initially hesitant to make such a drastic change to her appearance, but she had warmed up to the idea by the time August rolled around. However, the attempted kidnapping took place just a week before SummerSlam 2020, and the company nearly canceled the match altogether. Deville was set against that, and she wound up making a convincing argument for her case.