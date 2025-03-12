Nic Nemeth Explains Biggest Concern With Relationship Between WWE & TNA

WWE's partnership with TNA has resulted in numerous crossovers between talent fans never thought would end up clashing, and has notably allowed The Hardy Boyz to compete in the promotion again. However, major shifts like Jordynne Grace leaving TNA and signing with WWE has led to some concerns from fans who think the deal might just only benefit the larger promotion.

Former TNA World Champion and former WWE star Nic Nemeth recently weighed in on the concerns he also shares when it comes to the deal, and listed what he's enjoyed so far. "The first thing I was nervous about was like Okay, I know WWE has the reach, has the money, has the power' and I go 'I hope we get something out of this long term,'" he recalled during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," adding how he was concerned TNA wrestlers would become fodder for WWE stars. "It has been nothing but back and forth for both companies who are both kicking butt right now!"

Nemeth added how wrestling is on television every day of the week and, as a wrestling fan himself, he has fun and is enjoying the current state of the industry. "Knowing that this relationship is only becoming more and more positive? It just really makes everything ... it's just a great time to be a fan," he noted, explaining that the element of surprise is back in wrestling. "When you don't have something and you get genuinely surprised? You have get those emotions you got when you were a kid watching wrestling."

