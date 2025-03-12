Eric Bischoff Thinks Fellow WWE HOFer Could Induct Lex Luger

Nearly two decades after his final wrestling match and the health issues that rendered him paralyzed, Lex Luger has been announced for the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame. Fans have called for Luger to be inducted for years and now it all comes down to who should induct him. According to Eric Bischoff, there's only one man who should induct Luger into the Hall of Fame.

"WWE would welcome Sting to the Hall of Fame ceremony, particularly if that's what Lex requested," Bischoff opined on an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast. He then added that the internet wrestling community often spends a lot of time creating many false narratives about WWE and explained why he thinks Sting appearing at the HOF ceremony won't be outlandish. "One of the false perceptions and impressions is that WWE is territorial ... I'm not saying it didn't used to be that way, because it did, but that's one of the things that's really changed in the industry across the board."

In the past, Luger has admitted that he and Sting have shared similar journeys both inside wrestling and in real life, as both men grappled with substance abuse before finding their faith in Christianity, and because of that they still remain the best of friends even after initially not hitting it off. Due to their history, Bischoff's suggestion makes the most sense, and it'll likely be down to the red tape between WWE and AEW.

