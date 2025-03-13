MVP Gives MJF His Business Card In Cryptic In-Ring Segment On AEW Dynamite

MVP appeared to invite MJF to consider joining The Hurt Syndicate during "AEW Dynamite."

MJF entered the ring to cut a promo after losing to "Hangman" Adam Page at Revolution on Sunday, with a brief segment earlier in the broadcast showing him smashing a mirror in response and kicking out an interview team when he noticed them. He addressed the loss, saying that he's over it now in the knowledge that he is smarter than Page and all those who support him.

The Hurt Syndicate's music preceded MVP's entrance, meeting MJF in the ring for a brief staredown before both went in for a hug. MVP recalled his history with MJF dating back to when the former AEW World Champion was 18 years old, touting that even then MJF was proclaiming that he would be a world champion, before going on to say he's proud of him. But he questioned why MJF felt the need to explain himself after losing, reasoning that no one in the back feared him anymore – unlike The Hurt Syndicate.

MVP said he was able to help MJF before, and extended his business card to do it once more. He said that at first he was handing the cards out to establish and introduce himself, but now championships follow The Hurt Syndicate – with the implication that he could do that for MJF. But MJF pushed it away and said that despite their history he is not the same person he was all those years ago. He said he was AEW World Champion for 406 days, but MVP told him to focus on the word "was," extending the card out once again. MJF took it to close the segment with a teaser.