WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase: Women Are Putting On Better Matches Than The Men Today

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase doesn't seem to be a fan of modern professional wrestling. Making a live appearance with Monopoly Events, DiBiase offered a backhanded compliment to WWE's women's division while criticizing the product as a whole.

"My issue with today's wrestling is — well, put it this way: if I watch the girls' division of WWE, they put on a better show and better matches than the guys," DiBiase said. "I can tell you why. Fit Finlay is the guy who's their coach. He's the guy who's mentoring them. I don't know who's running the men's division, but they might need to be shot."

DiBiase's biggest issue with modern wrestling is what he perceives as a lack of "selling" among the talent. According to the "Million Dollar Man," too many of today's wrestlers believe that great matches come from impressive stunts, and it leads to storytelling being neglected. If he were put in charge of WWE today, one of DiBiase's first decrees would be to have matches called in the ring once again.

"We hear it all the time. 'You guys that wrestled from the mid 80s to the mid 90s were the last great era of wrestling,'" DiBiase stated. "And most of us who were in that era would agree."

In recent years, DiBiase has found himself wrapped up in a fraud scandal relating to welfare funds dispersed during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. DiBiase was accused of accepting more than $2 million that was supposed to be allocated to Mississippi welfare cases, with the retired wrestler's son Brett DiBiase responsible for handing out the money from his position as deputy administrator of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Civil cases stemming from the incident are still ongoing.

