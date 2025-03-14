TNA's Matt Hardy Reacts To John Cena's Heel Turn

Since the recent Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, most of the talk around pro wrestling has been about John Cena's shocking heel turn. While the veteran has yet to explain himself, many have reacted to the segment, with Matt Hardy now adding his voice to the discussion by breaking down the moment during an episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.

Hardy noted that he was taken aback by Cody Rhodes' reaction to The Rock's proposal, and further praised Cena's heel turn. "I think it is good for business, I think John was very generous in being up for it, and I would imagine he's pretty excited for it, everything being considered," the veteran opined.

Hardy added that considering that this is likely Cena's final year as a wrestler, he'll be working as hard as possible going forward. "He would want to make it as memorable; he would want to supply wrestling fans with invaluable memories," he said. Hardy further expressed that he thinks the heel turn was always on the table from the start. "I think John is going to put a lot of pride behind this heel turn; he's gonna work really, really hard to be the opposite of what he was."

Cena also notably appeared during the Elimination Chamber post show media scrum, where he infamously dropped the mic instead of explaining himself, and according to Hardy, this was a good call.

