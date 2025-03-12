WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Raves Over John Cena Heel Turn

In a move that shook the pro wrestling world, John Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber, and in doing so, attacked his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has since weighed in this dramatic turn of events, particularly praising the facial expression that preceded Cena's beatdown on Rhodes.

"That look on Cena's face? Oh, that was priceless," Foley told "Busted Open Radio." "That'll go down in wrestling lore. I think that's where Hollywood has really served him well because it wasn't an overblown reaction. He looked like a different person. It was like he transformed. I know that's John Cena, but he's like John Cena whose soul has been taken. I thought it was great, him and 'The Final Boss' together, The Rock really embracing this role."

While many long-time fans of Cena's, especially children, are naturally booing him now, Foley expects the opposite reaction to come from his long-time detractors. Next week, this theory will be put to the test when the 16-time world champion returns to WWE television for the first time since Elimination Chamber. As of now, it is unknown if Cena's new allies Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and rapper Travis Scott will appear as well. Nevertheless, Cena is at least confirmed to be under the same roof as Rhodes as WWE hosts "WWE Raw" from Brussels, Belgium on March 17. Elsewhere, Austin Theory, a former WrestleMania opponent of Cena's, will take on Jey Uso in singles action.

