WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts Opens Up About Relationship, Working With DDP

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts is one of the many wrestling legends who has been guided to a happier, healthier life thanks to positivity guru and fellow WWE Hall of Famer DDP. In a new interview with Undertaker's "Six Feet Under" podcast, Roberts admitted that his relationship with DDP was foundational to overcoming his substance abuse issues. Roberts relapsed after he left Page's house, and went back to Dallas, adamant that he needed to be punished for his transgression.

"The shame thing had already kicked in, so I was whipped...because as soon as I knew I was drunk...I wanted to punish myself," Roberts said. "That's what's dangerous when you start punishing yourself...I knew where my safe spot was and I knew he wasn't going to give up on me."

Roberts says that DDP's adamant support made him even more motivated to get sober, as he was no longer alone in his ups and downs. Roberts at times cared more about Page's feelings than his own.

"Each time I screwed up, the pain was even more, because I didn't just let myself down but I let my brother down, who was going out there and sticking up for me, fighting for me, and doing all the right things," Roberts said. "I hated letting him down."

Roberts isn't the only wrestler Page has helped, as Page worked very hard to keep former WWE Intercontinental Champion and 2x Hall of Famer Scott Hall sober, to varying degrees of success, until Hall died in 2022.