Renee Paquette Details What She'd Like To Accomplish Next In AEW

It's been nearly three years since Renee Paquette signed with All Elite Wrestling, and she has been a constant presence on the TV show since she arrived. Paquette has conducted hundreds of backstage interviews, appeared in front of the live audience, and has even got her own interview series on AEW's YouTube channel called "AEW Close-Up." With that said, Paquette still has a lot that she wants to achieve in both AEW, and in the wider world of broadcasting, and during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo on the "Queen of the Ring" red carpet, Paquette detailed what those goals are.

"I love doing interviews, I love doing those long-form interviews, and I had a blast doing when I was doing The Sessions podcast. I think doing that more in like a TV form, I would love to do something like that. Something like that would be really cool, I'm putting that out there in the world, put it on your vision board everybody." Paquette has conducted a number of sit-down interviews on AEW television as of late, with the most recent being between Toni Storm and Mariah May ahead of their match at Revolution, but the sit-down interview duty has usually been given to Jim Ross.

In terms of people Paquette enjoys interviewing, she recently stated that both Harley Cameron and Swerve Strickland are two of her favorite people to interview as they both bring different things to their segments. Paquette also mentioned the current AEW World Champion, and her real-life husband, Jon Moxley as someone else she enjoys interviewing, with Moxley being a regular guest on Paquette's "The Sessions" podcast until 2023 when the show had to be put on a indefinite hiatus as her work with AEW started become more of a priority.

