Renee Paquette Sheds Light On How Her AEW Deal Came Together

New AEW signee Renee Paquette made her debut for the company last night on "Dynamite" in her hometown of Toronto. On "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," Paquette, who is married to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, shed light on how her AEW deal came about and how much communication she has had with AEW CEO Tony Khan.

"I really never talked to Tony about coming into AEW," Paquette said. "A lot of it was to Jon, of being like, 'Man, I want to get back into, I want to be back in the wrestling world. I miss being around it. I miss doing stuff.' ... Most of our conversations were internally between Jon and I. ... Him and Tony are obviously very close. They spend tons of time talking about things, so I think it was more so them talking about it because I don't know if it was, I think a lot of people thought that I was done with wrestling to a degree."

Paquette discussed how her time at WWE prepared her for helping other wrestlers succeed. "I want to be there as a broadcaster, as a personality," Paquette continued. "I want to be able to help people if they want help or need help on things. I want to be an ear for people in any way that I can, and yeah, just kind of use my eight years of experience having worked in WWE, to see how I can sort of help in AEW now."

This is the first time Paquette and Moxley will be working in the same company since 2019. The two previously worked together in WWE, which is where they met.

