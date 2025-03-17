Jake The Snake Roberts Recalls WWE Hall Of Fame Phone Call

Jake "The Snake" Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2014 by Diamond Dallas Page after a near 40-year career in the wrestling business. Although Roberts wasn't a full-time performer anymore, he did appear on the independent wrestling scene on occasion, competing in several promotions such as Game Changer Wrestling and Wisconsin Pro Wrestling. Leading up to his induction, Roberts had wrestled in eight matches from 2013-2014, which is why he was surprised when WWE called him to enter the Hall Of Fame, as he thought the company wanted him to step inside the squared circle.

"Couldn't believe it. I was shell shocked briefly. I thought they were calling me to go into the Royal Rumble ... I thought that's what they wanted, that was my goal. I'd lost I don't know, 50 or 60 pounds and feeling pretty snappy. I thought that's what they were calling for." Roberts said on "Six Feet Under."

Despite WWE never featuring Roberts in a match following his induction into the Hall Of Fame, "The Snake" would compete on 21 other occasions for the next four years, before wrestling his final match in BBOW No Limits Pro Wrestling in 2018. Since 2019, Roberts has been working in AEW where he's mostly been the active manager for Lance Archer, and most recently La Faccion Ingobernable.

