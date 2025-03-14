WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin Provides Health Update After Knee Surgery

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was the face of the Attitude Era during a time where the main event picture was stacked and included other superstars like The Rock and Triple H, but unfortunately had to cut his career short due to issues with his knees, with his in-ring retirment coming in 2003 before turning 39 later that year. Since then, Austin has still struggled with his knees, and in a recent interview with Alex Hernandez, updated fans on the knee replacement surgery he recently had.

"Knee's doing good, I'm about 13 weeks out," Austin said. "It really takes about a year for these things to fully heal up, so it's still a little bit tender. Just got back in the car and started driving [again]." The veteran then revealed that he's gearing up to take part in the Mint 400 race, and admitted that it'll likely be the toughest race he's driven. "If I can just keep my knee together – that's my break leg – just going to do the best I can, but the knee's doing solid; I'm out of pain 'cause they cut all the arthritis out when they put that new joint in there."

Based on the legend's admission, any fans who were hoping to hear his glass shatter during WrestleMania might be out of luck, especially if they hoped to see him hit the Stunner too. The veteran might just still get involved somehow, like The Undertaker did last year, especially with his old rival, The Rock, influencing John Cena's heel turn and potentially overstepping in his executive role to make things happen in WWE.

