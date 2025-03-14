Update On Janel Grant's Lawsuit Against WWE & Vince McMahon

Janel Grant's legal team filed the latest argument as to whether or not her amended complaint against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE should be accepted by the District Court of Connecticut.

Grant's attorneys filed the amended complaint on January 31, with further details and accounts of her alleged trafficking and assault at the hands of McMahon and John Laurinaitis, as well as formally identifying Brock Lesnar in his alleged solicitation of McMahon's trafficking of Grant.

The defendants unanimously objected to the new complaint in the weeks since, with the key arguments being that Grant had added new things to the lawsuit that weren't disclosed initially, and a call for the new claims to be stricken from the record. It was also argued that Grant had been manipulating the court docket system for media coverage, leading to prejudice against McMahon and harm to his reputation, and that the inclusions of the SEC investigation and Dr. Carlon Colker were irrelevant to the case at hand.

On Monday, Grant's attorneys filed their argument that she had moved to amend her complaint "to describe with greater particularity the horrific sexual, physical, and emotional abuse" she experienced at the hands of the defendants and to "describe the predatory and dangerously coercive environment at WWE." It was further argued that she is seeking to inform the court of material and factual developments that occurred throughout the stay.

"These are all proper purposes for [Grant] to amend her pleading under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, and the resumption of this case is a proper time to amend," Ann Callis, Grant's attorney, wrote. "Defendants are not entitled to take a red pencil to the complaint and suppress damaging facts... Defendants' gripes and grievances are not legally cognizable objections that should prevent the Court from the benefit of an Amended Complaint tat clarifies key issues and brings the facts up to date to account for the lengthy stay, which Plaintiff did not initiate."