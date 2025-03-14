Spoiler: Championship Changes Hands On WWE SmackDown In Barcelona

The first stop of WWE's European tour kicked off with a title change during "WWE SmackDown" in Barcelona, Spain. The show aired for international viewers at an earlier 3 PM ET start time, while it will air at the standard 8 PM ET start time for those in the USA.

Following their attack and heel turn during the Royal Rumble in January, the Street Profits finally got their shot at the WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY on "SmackDown," watched on backstage by the number one contenders, Pretty Deadly, facing the victors for the titles during next week's show – as announced by Nick Aldis last week. Prior to their entrance, the Profits were confronted by Legado Del Fantasma led by Santos Escobar, who said he has no problem with them and hopes they win so LDF can take the titles from them.

The subsequent match proved to be one evenly contested up until the final bell, with the champions coming close to retaining as they had Angelo Dawkins set for Meet-in-the-Middle; Dawkins avoided the move, seeing Johnny Gargano superkick Tommaso Ciampa. Dawkins then hit Sky High to take out Gargano, with Ford tagging in and hitting the Seven Star Splash on Ciampa to get the pinfall and win the tag titles. Friday's win marks the Profits' first tag title win four years since holding the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship, and begins their third overall title reign on the main roster. #DIY's second reign with the WWE Tag Team Championship ends after 98 days.