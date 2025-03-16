Ricochet, Mark Davis Advance In AEW International Title Tournament On Collision

Ricochet and Mark Davis advanced to the International title tournament final with their wins during "AEW Collision." Orange Cassidy and the debuting "Speedball" Mike Bailey secured their own places in the final four-way of the tournament, with Saturday's show deciding which of Ricochet and Katsuyori Shibata, as well as Mark Davis and Mark Briscoe, would advance to join them.

In the first tournament match of the night, Ricochet defeated Katsuyori Shibata to advance. After a relatively back and forth contest which saw the technical standing style of Shibata juxtaposed with the high-flying rapid offense of Ricochet, the closing stretch saw Shibata look to close the match out with his opponent locked in a sleeper hold. Ricochet would break free after an attempted kick from Shibata, delivering a back elbow as his opponent followed him to the corner, then rolling him up; Ricochet put his feet on the ropes for leverage in the pin, without the referee seeing, and thus got the three-count for the win.

Davis and Briscoe would later meet in the ring, once again with a result running against the grain as the former defeated the latter with the help of the Murder Machines. After a few near-falls, Briscoe sought to finish things with the J-Driller, only for Davis to escape and land a snap piledriver for his own near-fall. But Briscoe would get the better of the following exchange with a Death Valley driver, setting up for the Froggy Bow when Brian Cage and Lance Archer emerged. Archer distracted the referee as Cage pushed Briscoe from the top, allowing for Davis to hit the Coriolis Force for the winning pinfall. The final of the tournament will be contested during next week's "AEW Dynamite" with the winner due to challenge Kenny Omega for the International Championship at Dynasty.