TNA's Mustafa Ali Reportedly Suffers Minor Injury In Sacrifice Match With Ex-AEW Star

On Friday, TNA Wrestling held its Sacrifice event from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, with a 10-man steel cage tag team match as its main event. Earlier in the evening, Mustafi Ali defeated Mike Santana, a former AEW star, in singles competition, though not without sustaining a minor injury.

According to Fightful Select, TNA sources indicated that Ali dislocated his jaw at some point in his match. Luckily, Ali reportedly corrected it in the midst of the action and finished the bout accordingly.

Santana has commented on this report on X by writing, "I told you. You talk your s***, you get hit. Next, I break his spirit," alongside an image of his slightly bruised knuckle.

Looking ahead, the former X-Division Champion is not expected to miss any time from TNA television. In fact, TNA's Director of Authority Santino Marella granted Santana a rematch against Ali for this Thursday's episode of "TNA iMPACT." The feud between Ali and Santana began upon the former's return to TNA in January in which he announced his official signing with the company and his goal of capturing the TNA World Championship. In doing this, Ali upstaged Santana, who made his world title aspirations known just moments before.

Elsewhere at TNA Sacrifice, "WWE NXT" star Cora Jade challenged Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship. Despite a valiant effort, Jade fell short of claiming the respective title as Slamovich laid her out with a Requiem Piledriver for the winning pinfall. Meanwhile, X-Division Champion Moose successfully defended his title against Jeff Hardy, a co-holder of the TNA World Tag Team Championships, in a Ladder Match. The main event saw TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, Leon Slater, and Nic Nemeth defeat The System and The Colons in the aforementioned steel cage bout.