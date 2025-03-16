Gisele Shaw Opens Up About Having A Chip On Her Shoulder Facing Athena For ROH Title

Last year, Gisele Shaw surprisingly parted ways with TNA after a two year stint with the promotion, despite never reaching her goal of capturing the Knockouts World Championship. Since then, she's been a free agent and competed in several promotions, most notably Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, in her home country of Canada. n an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Shaw looked back on her match with ROH Women's Champion Athena.

"Athena and I actually – ten years ago, when I first started – we both got tryouts at WWE," Shaw recalled. "And, you know, like we were actually roommates as well? You know, it was like super cool, and obviously she got signed and some of us didn't."

Shaw and Athena didn't cross paths again until their recent Maple Leaf Pro Match, with the stakes higher than Shaw could've imagined.

"So, we never really faced each other until that show...It's a lot of pressure because it is for the ROH Women's World title," she added. "I've seen her grow so much as a talent, as a person, but you know it's like you get in the ring with somebody and you don't know if you're gonna [get on well] with them."

Shaw added that their in-ring chemistry was great in the end and that she felt like she proved herself in the wake of her split from TNA Wrestling.

