Gisele Shaw Releases Statement After TNA Release

Gisele Shaw has revealed that she has left TNA Wrestling, ending her two-and-a-half-year run with the promotion.

Shaw seemingly confirmed a recent report that claimed that she had put in her notice at TNA and was granted her release. In a post on X, Shaw thanked the promotion for the opportunities that they gave her and is eager to see what's in store for her in the future.

"Thank you to everyone who reached out. Overwhelmed by the love and support I received in the past 24 hours. Grateful for all the opportunities that @ThisIsTNA has provided me in the past 3 years. Excited and looking forward to embark on a new journey and the adventures that lie ahead. 💝🫰🏼," said Shaw.

The aforementioned report claimed that TNA had requested her to be a part of the recent tapings in Louisville over the weekend before leaving the promotion. The report added that they parted ways in amicable terms, with Shaw "putting over" a star prior to her exit. Shaw first wrestled in TNA in 2018, and signed with them in 2022, and during her run with the company, she faced many of the promotion's top stars.

Shaw had previously stated that her ultimate goal in TNA was to win the Knockouts World title, which she sadly did not get to achieve. The former Progress World Women's Champion had one shot at the title earlier this year, when she faced reigning champion Jordynne Grace at the No Surrender pay-per-view, but came up short against the three-time Knockouts World Champion.