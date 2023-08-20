Impact's Gisele Shaw Lays Out Her Ultimate Goal

During a recent appearance on "Busted Open," co-host Tommy Dreamer asked Gisele Shaw if her ultimate goal in Impact Wrestling is to win the Knockouts World Championship, which is currently held by Trinity.

"Of course," Shaw said. "I feel like if they came to Impact Wrestling, or even if they're not in Impact Wrestling, and they said their goal is not to win the Knockouts Championship, I'm gonna call your bluff. That's a total lie. I feel like we all get into this business to be the best of the best. That's been my motto since day one. Maybe, hopefully, one day I'll be Knockouts World Champion."

While the big singles prize is still on her radar, Shaw is currently focused on another title match she has coming up at Impact Emergence on Sunday, August 27.

"But at Emergence, I have a shot for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship with Savannah [Evans]," Shaw added. "One step at a time. I don't know where I'm going to end up but that's in my sight constantly. I've always said, 'If you don't have any goals, what are you even doing?'"

Shaw and Evans will take part in a four-way tag team title match at Emergence against defending champs Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich, The Coven's Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King, and Courtney Rush and Jessicka of The Death Dollz.

Shaw has had three Knockouts World title opportunities as she previously challenged Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, and Deonna Purrazzo over the last year. On the other hand, she's had five tag team title matches alongside five different tag partners.

