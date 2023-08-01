Knockouts Tag Team Title Match Set For Impact Emergence

Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly, collectively known as MK Ultra, are set for their first Knockouts World Tag Team Championship defense at Impact Emergence. Impact announced via Twitter on Tuesday that they will defend against Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans on August 27 in Toronto.

BREAKING: After @GiseleShaw08 pinned @mashaslamovich on IMPACT, Shaw and @SavannahEvansNV will challenge MK Ultra for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles at #Emergence LIVE on IMPACT Plus on August 27 in Toronto! @Kelly_WP Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/T1l6nzOxmL pic.twitter.com/uSqjoafMDb — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 1, 2023

Slamovich and Kelly captured the gold at Impact Slammiversary on July 15 by dethroning The Coven's Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King. It was MK Ultra's first time ever teaming up on television following their vicious rivalry that culminated in a Dog Collar match at Against All Odds.

This title bout was set up after Shaw was able to pin Slamovich on the July 27 episode of "Impact" thanks to Evans and Jai Vidal providing distractions at ringside. This will mark the first time that Shaw and Evans will collectively challenge for tag team gold, but it is certainly not their first tag title shot individually.

Shaw has teamed with Lady Frost, Alisha Edwards, Tenille Dashwood, Deonna Purrazzo, and even Tara in an effort to win her first title in Impact. Meanwhile, Evans previously chased the gold alongside Tasha Steelz on three different occasions.

Impact has also announced that IWGP World Champion SANADA will return to the company at Emergence. Two other confirmed matches include Deonna Purrazzo getting her Knockouts World Championship rematch against Trinity, plus Josh Alexander will unite with Time Machine's KUSHIDA, Chris Sabin, and Alex Shelley to take on Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers, and Lio Rush. Emergence is set to stream for subscribers on Impact Plus, FITE, and YouTube.