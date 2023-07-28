Josh Alexander To Team With Time Machine At Impact Emergence

Another match was announced on Thursday night for Impact Wrestling's next big event, Emergence. Time Splitters (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley and KUSHIDA), Chris Sabin, and Josh Alexander will team up to face Bully Ray, X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Moose, and Brian Myers at the show.

During this week's episode of "Impact on AXS TV," Shelley and KUSHIDA defeated Myers and Moose. But right after the match, the Time Splitters were attacked by Moose, Myers, and Ray. Alexander came to save them, but Rush made his way to the ring too and attacked Shelley before Sabin returned and helped Shelley.

Alexander has yet to wrestle a match since making his return at Slammiversary. The former Impact World Champion was out of action due to a torn triceps injury. Due to the injury, he had to relinquish the Impact World title on March 24, which happened after he made Impact history by becoming the longest-reigning Impact World Champion.

The other match that was announced will see Deonna Purrazzo get her rematch against Knockouts Champion Trinity, after Purrazzo called out the former WWE star following her match against The Coven (KiLynn King and Taylor Wilde). Purrazzo lost the title at Slammiversary on July 15, after holding it for a total of 90 days. IWGP World Champion SANADA will also be in action at Emergence, though his opponent has yet to be revealed.

Emergence is set for August 27 and will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Impact Plus, YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders, and FITE. The special will take place at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto.