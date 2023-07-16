Josh Alexander Returns To Impact Wrestling, Confronts Alex Shelley At Slammiversary

Josh Alexander made his return during Saturday's Impact Wrestling pay-per-view, Slammiversary. The former Impact World Champion came out while Alex Shelley was celebrating after he retained the Impact World Title against Nick Aldis.

As seen in the below tweet, Alexander came out to confront the current champion, noting that he was "back."

It was on March 24 when Alexander, who was the longest-reigning Impact World Champion, had to relinquish the title due to a torn triceps. He had been the champion since April 23, 2022. This past April at Rebellion, Steve Maclin defeated KUSHIDA to win the vacated title and held it until June at Against All Odds, where he lost it to Shelley.