Report: Gisele Shaw Granted TNA Release

It feels as though every week in 2024 has featured another major wrestling name, be it from AEW, WWE, New Japan, or elsewhere, hitting the open market to join the most crowded free agency class in history. Today, another name has joined the fray, with TNA being the promotion to feel the sting of losing a talent this go around.

Fightful Select reports that Gisele Shaw has finished up with TNA, after requesting her release a few weeks ago. TNA granted Shaw her release, on the condition that Shaw finished up at the promotion's Louisville tapings this weekend, and that she put over a talent on the way out. Those close to the situation say TNA "worked smoothly" in order to let Shaw out, and that the promotion didn't attempt to change Shaw's mind.

After gaining notoriety for wrestling in UK promotions such as RevPro and PROGRESS Wrestling, the latter were she held the PROGRESS Women's Championship, Shaw joined TNA in 2022. Though Shaw was prominently featured during her two years and challenged for championships in TNA, Ring of Honor, AAA, and New Japan, she was unsuccessful in ever capturing any gold. Shaw had most recently been feuding with Tasha Steelz, defeating her on the August 15 episode of "TNA Impact."

As for her future plans, Shaw is expected to be featured heavily for the relaunched Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, run by Shaw's former boss at TNA, Scott D'Amore. Shaw is scheduled to appear at the promotion's first show back Forged In Excellence, this October, though she currently doesn't have a match announced. It's unclear at this time whether Shaw will draw interest from any other promotions, such as AEW or WWE.