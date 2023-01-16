Former WWE Superstar Teams With Gisele Shaw At 1/14 Impact Wrestling Taping

Making friends when you move to a new place can be hard, and since signing with Impact Wrestling in January 2022, Gisele Shaw found this out the hard way. She has been unlucky in the friendship department despite attempting to forge partnerships with the likes of Alisha Edwards, Lady Frost, The Influence, and VXT.

In fact, the tandem of Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood, followed by Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo, split up after Shaw teamed with them. But "The Quintessential Diva" may have found herself a new partner based on the latest set of tapings of the fallout from this year's Hard to Kill event.

According to WrestleTalk, the Filipino wrestler enlisted Lisa Marie Varon to be her latest tag team partner. The five-time Knockouts Champion and two-time WWE Women's Champion, who also went by the ring names Tara and Victoria, joined forces with Shaw to challenge Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka of the Death Dollz for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

However, this pairing doesn't seem like it's going to last very long. After coming up short against the champions, and being taunted by her partner, Tara turned on Shaw by delivering a Widow's Peak to the former Progress and RevPro Women's Champion. This surprise return to Impact marks Varon's first match since the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2021. Prior to that, her last match was in 2019 against Melina Perez for MORE Wrestling.

While there's currently no evidence to support this, it's possible that this tag match could have been a warm-up for another surprise appearance at this year's Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023. If not, it's still great to see the veteran performer pop up on TV every once in a while.