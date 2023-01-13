Rey Mysterio And Others Announce Their Plans For Royal Rumble

Rey Mysterio has declared his entry into the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match.

On the 1/13 "WWE SmackDown" in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Mysterio addressed his longstanding issues with the Judgment Day stable.

"As you all know I didn't have a very merry Christmas," Mysterio said, alluding to his Dominik invading his family home on Christmas Eve. "Yep, my son tried to ruin things again, and now he's walking around like he's some hardened criminal. As a father, that breaks my heart. As a man, well, I'm pretty fed up of his bulls–t."

"I came to SmackDown for a fresh start," Mysterio continued. "And I'm not gonna let Dominik provoke me. To prove my point, I know exactly what I need to do to get back on track — and that is by entering and winning the Royal Rumble Match."

At this point, Karrion Kross — who has been taunting Mysterio for weeks — confronted the legendary luchador and reminded Mysterio that it had been 17 years since he won the 2006 Royal Rumble.

"I'm sure that [winning Royal Rumble] was a special moment for you, Rey," Kross said. "But even more so, it must have been a special moment for Dominik."

Kross then accused Rey of being an absentee father and for "failing to raise your son to be just like you." Rey had heard enough as a brawl ensued between the two men. The segment ended with Kross locking in The Kross Jacket.

It was later announced that Kross vs. Mysterio will headline the 1/27 "SmackDown," which will be the final stop before the Royal Rumble on January 28.

Besides Mysterio, other male superstars who declared their Royal Rumble entry Friday include Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Baron Corbin. The confirmed line-up for the 30-man battle royal is as follows: Mysterio, GUNTHER, Corbin, Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. As such, there are 21 spots are yet to be filled.

Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez declared her entry into the Women's Royal Rumble on Friday, joining Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae and Rhea Ripley as the other confirmed participants. As such, 24 spots are yet to be filled.