Behind-The-Scenes WWE News On Dominik Mysterio's Recent Performance

As Jacobim "Mugatu" Moonberg proved in the ill-fated "Zoolander 2," prison can change a man. That has certainly been the case for Dominik Mysterio, who's short stint in "prison" has led to a complete overhaul for the 25-year-old WWE star. And the changes are starting to draw some very positive notices.

Fightful Select has reported that Mysterio's recent performances since his release from confinement have drawn rave reviews from those backstage in WWE. Sources also revealed to Fightful that Mysterio's teammates in Judgment Day — Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest — have also gotten a ton of praise for their performances.

Mysterio's path to incarceration started after he and Ripley attempted to crash a Christmas Eve party held at Mysterio's grandfather's house, with Mysterio being arrested after a confrontation with his father, Rey Mysterio. Though his time in prison equaled the amount of time one spends binge watching "Person of Interest," Mysterio emerged from it a whole new person and has since adopted mannerisms and fashion choices similar to those of his godfather, lucha libre legend Konnan.

The change is working in the ring as well, as Judgment Day secured a "WWE Raw" Tag Team Title shot by winning a five-team gauntlet match this past Monday on "Raw." The match began with Balor and Priest as a team, but after Balor was injured, Mysterio took his place. A combination of the three Judgment Day members will challenge The Usos for the title in the near future.