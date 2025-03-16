The Undertaker Details Secrecy Surrounding Triple H's WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

This year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will see Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, and most notably Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Naturally, with his high status in the promotion and involvement in Creative, Levesque's induction had to be kept secret somehow, and with the help of Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway and Shawn Michaels, even "The Game" didn't see his induction coming.

During an episode of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, Calaway noted that Levesque would never have inducted himself since he's the CCO, even though he's already in the HOF as a part of D-Generation X. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, he was put in touch with Shawn Michaels by WWE President Nick Khan. He then noted that he and Michaels used their time together while filming "WWE LFG" to plan out Levesque's surprise induction announcement.

"This is a Black Ops kinda deal – the lengths that everyone went to, there was only a small, I mean, maybe a handful of people until like, the day before, that know this thing's going down," Calaway recalled. The veteran then claimed he and Michaels synchronized their flights to New York where they were snuck into the building and into the backstage area to surprise Levesque. "They didn't tell Steph – Steph had no clue."

Calaway said he was honored to be a part of the moment, especially since they could keep it secret and have an authentic emotional moment. Calaway himself was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

